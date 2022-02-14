Bobbie Lowery Wiltz

November 16, 1939 – February 10, 2022

Bobbie Lowery Wiltz, 82, a native of Monroe, LA and a resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. Religious services will be at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Wiltz, Sr.; son, Allen Wiltz, Jr. (Joanne); daughters, Donna Glynn (Danny) and Connie Bryan (Mike); brother, Leroy Lowery; sister, Doris Ellis; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Ellon Lowery; sister, Aliene Moses and grandson, James Allen Chafin.
Bobbie was a member of the Red Hat Club and TOPS. She loved traveling, fishing, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

 

