Bobby Francis Ellender Sr., 83, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Family will have service at a later date.

He was survived by his wife, Linda Ougel Ellender; his sons, Bobby Ellender Jr. (Daffany) and Bryan Ellender; his daughters, Brandi Ledet (Tracy) and Becki McAlister (Mike); his grandchildren, Bobby Ellender III (Kaitlyn), Zachery Ellender, Madison Ellender, Austin Ledet, Evan Ledet, Shelby Ledet and Ayden McAlister; his great-granchild, Aubrielle Ellender; his sisters, Sue Falgout, Martha Chenier, Shirley Kimball, Sally Newman, Emily Savoie.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Warren and Stella T. Ellender.

Bobby was a veteran of the United States Navy. He loved being able to see and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. They were the love of his life.

