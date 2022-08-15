March 23, 1938 – August 11, 2022

Bobby Leroy Chauvin, age 84, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and longtime resident of Theriot.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9:00 AM until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Wantlin Chauvin; children, Trent Chauvin (Marion), Toni Dugas (John), Tammy Knight (Dwayne), Terri Theriot (Lawrence), Troy Chauvin; grandchildren, Edward “Eddie”, Melissa, Jessica, Paige, Shelbie, Andrew, Skylar, Hailey, Hunter; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd “Totsy” Chauvin.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Antoine “Buck” Chauvin and Beatrice Samanie; son, Todd Chauvin; brothers, Enis “T-Boy” Chauvin, Peter “Pete” Chauvin, Percy “Plug” Chauvin, Floyd “Timmy” Chauvin; sister, Doris “Dot” Duplantis, Sybil Marcel.

Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always willing to help someone in need. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Bobby was very proud of his Cajun heritage speaking fluent Cajun French and was an excellent dancer. He is now resting in the loving arms of his son, Todd. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.