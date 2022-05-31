Bobby McKemie

August 18, 1935 – May 28, 2022

Bobby Lee McKemie, 86, a native of Manila, AK, and resident of Houma, LA; passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 6:24 am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 am until service time. Ministry services will begin on Thursday at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00 am with burial taking place following services in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Frances Bates McKemie; children, Debra McKemie Chassion, Venetta McKemie Goodwin, Vickie McKemie Reynolds and companion Anthony Sullivan, Michael W. McKemie, Quintin L. McKemie and wife Leslie H. McKemie; Theresa McKemie Punch and husband Wayne J. Punch, Christopher S. McKemie; fifteen loving grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren on the way.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Willie W. and Madried Aaron McKemie; brothers, Dairl W. McKemie, Jerry B. McKemie; grand-daughters, Monique McKemie Funk and Amanda Frances McKemie.

Bobby was the best father a person could have. He makes any young child stop crying. He was the baby Whisperer. He was a devoted father and husband to his wife and family. He dedicated his life to his family and work overseas much of his life as a hard worker in the oil and gas industry. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

Bobby and Frances were married for sixty-eight loving years. Bobby is now home with Jesus.