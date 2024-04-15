Bonnie Mae Liner, 74, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on April 10, 2024.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 5pm to 8pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Vincent Parfait Jr. (Ronnell); daughters, Nancy Chauvin (Joey) and Paula Parfait; brothers, Harold Liner (Tina), Errol LaCoste (Stacey), and Ronald Liner (Carolyn); grandchildren, Kurt Chauvin (Krislyn), Dylan Chauvin, Robin Gregoire, Vince Gregoire (Tabby), Curtis Verdin (Kelsey), Farrah Foret (Kaleob DeHart), and Delano Babin; great grandchildren, Gunner, Jaylynn, Raelynn, Brayah, Julien, Nayla, Vince Jr., Landon, and Ah’lyza.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertie Mae Melancon; father, Ernest Liner Sr.; step father, Elward LaCoste; brothers, Ernest Liner Jr. and Louis Liner; great grandchildren, Jansen Gregoire Boutte and Hudson Chauvin.

Bonnie will forever be remembered as a fun loving mother and grandmother, always thinking of everyone else. She enjoyed going to the casinos, bargain shopping at the thrift stores, gardening, and spending time with family, friends, and her puppy Zeus. Of course, fussing over the ones she loved the most. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Michelle Chauvin for everything she has done for Bonnie and the family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.