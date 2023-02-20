Bonnie Strickland

Bonnie B. Strickland, aged 92, a native of Winnfield, LA and resident of Houma was called into the arms of Jesus on Friday February 17, 2023, at 11:15 AM.

A visitation in her honor will take place on Wednesday February 22,2023 in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 AM until service time. Religious service will be at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA.

Mrs. Bonnie is survived by her sons William H. Strickland (Carmella) and Richard D. Strickland (Mary) and daughter in law Darlene Strickland. Grandchildren William D. Strickland, April L. Strickland (Monica), Ashley N. Voisin (Andy), Brandon D. Strickland (Crystal), Angela K. Ballance (Tim), Lance M. Strickland (Brittany), and Tiffany A. Edwards (Andrew). Great- Grandchildren Trevor M. Strickland, Trae A. Strickland, Jasmine L. Strickland, Cora A. Strickland, Grace K. Strickland, Jovi Voisin, Joel Voisin, Jai Theriot, Wyatt Theriot, Jaxon Edwards and Hendrix Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her husband William N. Strickland whom she married on March 25,1953 lasting 46 years before his passing in 1999. Two sons, Burnham C., and Steven A. Strickland (Darlene) and granddaughter Taylor Rae Strickland. Parents Charles Edward Bright and Lillie Bell Harrison Bright and her Mother-In-Law Stella P. Strickland. Brothers and sisters Charles E. Bright Jr., George Bright, Joseph Bright, Evrette Bright, Othur Bright, Luther Bright, Lillie Bright Cobb, Betty Bright Barton, Mary Sue Bright Jones, Carolyn Bright Whatley, Mildred Bright Hubbard, Thelma Bright, and Minnie Bell Bright

Pallbearers serving include Lance Strickland, Brandon Strickland, Andy Voisin, Trevor Strickland, Jai Theriot and William D. Strickland

Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who enjoyed spending her past time with family, especially during the holiday season. Her most favorite hobbies include reading, cooking, baking and crocheting. Her favorite things to bake were fresh apple cake, fruit cake and home made fudge. She also enjoyed doing crafts with the grandkids, crossword puzzles ,and reading the Night Before Christmas at the family dinners on Christmas eve. Our loss is indeed Heaven’s gain.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to all who provided care to Bonnie.

