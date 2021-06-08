Brandy LeJeune

March 12, 1976 – June 4, 2021

Brandy Michelle LeJeune, age 45, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 4, 2021. Brandy was a longtime resident of Houma.

Services will remain private. The family ask to please express condolence through chauvinfuneralhome.com. They appreciate all the love and support at this time.

Brandy is survived by her mother, Debbie Chauvin and husband Kerry and his children, Tanya Bourgoyne, Teri Smith and husband Patrick Smith; sister, Brittany LeJeune; nieces, Arianna Poche’ and Andrea’ Duplantis; maternal grandmother, Donna St. Germaine; step-grandfather, C.J. St. Germaine; uncle, Riz St. Germain and wife Monique; stepmother, Dinah LeJeune; she is also survived by a host of extended family members.

Brandy is preceded in death by her father, Charles LeJeune, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Albert St. Germain; paternal grandparents, Charles LeJeune, Sr. and Janice LeJeune; uncles, Richard St. Germain and Randy St. Germain; aunt, Pam St. Germain.

Brandy was a loving young woman who loved many. She was a talented singer, dancer, and loved to cook. Anyone who knew Brandy, knew she loved working on computers. Brandy’s smile radiated, and her beauty was flawless. She will be missed by many and now united with those who passed away before her. Brandy leaves this world behind to rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

