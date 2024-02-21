Brealon Daniel Yelverton, 56, passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Brealon was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am until service time. Ministry services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Burial will take place at a later date held by the family.

Brealon is survived by his loving family, his loving wife of thirty years, Karla Yelverton; his children, Logan Yelverton; Hayley Bonvillain; Hilary Bonvillain Hardy (Mitchell); grandchild, Myles Hardy; parents, David Yelverton and Yvonne Barrios Menendez; brothers, Darrin Yelverton, David Wayne Yelverton; sisters, Jolene Nelson, Alicia Henry, Malette Terrio; father-in-law, Tommy Daigre; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Brealon is proceeded in passing by his brother, Jimmy “Big Jimmy” Burson, mother-in-law, Karen “Jo” Daigre; step-father, Alfred Menendez; and his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Brealon was a true public servant, serving the public at the Terrebonne Parish Sherrif’s Office for thirty years. He also dedicated his life by serving in the United States Marin Corp. Brealon was a true motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of the Blue Knights. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and went on many adventures with family and friends.

Brealon’s life and legacy will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered and always loved by his many family and friends.

