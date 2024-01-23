Brenda Ann Falgout Scott, 68, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 21, 2024.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2024 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Earl Scott Jr., daughter Stacy (husband Scott) Owens, sons Freddie (wife Katie) Scott, Brad (wife Lauren) Scott, and nephew Clark “Boo” Duplantis Jr. She had five grandchildren Brianna Owens, Hailey Scott, Cassie Owens, Hayden Scott, and Baylor Scott. She had one brother Gary Falgout and three sisters Crystal, Stephanie, and Sheri Falgout.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leola and Gerald Falgout and sister Jean Morris.

Brenda loved being a grandmother, mother, and wife. She fought hard to stay with them. Her favorite past times included spending time with her family on the porch of the camp.

The family would like to thank Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and staff, and Haydel Hospice for the care and compassion given to her and the family. Also a special thank you to the doctors at Haydel Family Clinic for the personal care provided by their doctors.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.