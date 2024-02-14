Brenda Guidry Young, 65, a native of Bayou Dularge and a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Steven Guidry and Jeremy Guidry; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Guidry; grandchildren, Charisma, Dre, Kaylie, and Avery Guidry; bonus grandchildren, Shaun Siddiqui, DJ, Maelyn, and Ethan Pitre; bonus daughter, Danielle Pitre; brothers, Walton Guidry, Jr. (Malvina), Roger Guidry (Wanda), Rickey Guidry, and Preston Guidry (Arlene); sisters, Donna Chatagnier (Tommy) and Connie Buford (Noah); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walton Guidry, Sr. and Eulice Liner Guidry; and sister, Beatrice Guidry.

Brenda was a member of Annunziata Catholic Church. She was most proud of her grandbabies. Brenda will be remembered for her “know it all” personality.

The family would also like to give thanks to Crystal Bergeron for helping care for Mrs. Brenda in her final weeks.

