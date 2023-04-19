Brenda Hymel Griffin, 77, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:30 am until the Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.

She is survived by her daughter, Brandi Griffin Boquet (Brian); grandchildren, Amber Boquet LaBauve (Chase), Ashley Boquet, Camryn Boquet, and Jacob Boquet; great-grandchildren, Lian and Avery Miller; and brother, Wilton “Lucky” Hymel, Jr. (Charlotte).

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Allie Joseph Griffin, Jr.; parents, Wilton Joseph Hymel, Sr. and Mary Ann Adams Hymel; and brother, Michael Joseph Hymel.

Brenda will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and a dear friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing to Cajun music, gardening, fishing, and cooking. Brenda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her husband.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.