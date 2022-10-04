Brenda Jackson Cordell, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Brenda was a native of Gibson and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Carl Joseph Jackson III and spouse Joseph Sniezek, MD, Bryan Thomas Jackson and spouse Adriana Prado Jackson, Chris Michael Jackson and spouse Julie Beechler Jackson; grandchildren, Caden, Emalie, Mathew, Logan, Benjamin, Cadence Jackson; great grandchildren, Kambrie and Krue Jackson; brothers, Audie and Russ Boudreaux; sisters, Delores Boudreaux Samanie and Winnifred Boudreaux Bergeron.

Brenda is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Joseph Jackson, Jr.; parents, Wallace and Irene Boudreaux; brothers, Earlin Boudreaux, Wallace Boudreaux, Jr. and Clinton Boudreaux; sister, Norma Boudreaux Fanguy.

Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a beautiful soul and loved everyone dearly. Brenda volunteered at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church many years of service. Brenda loved all things beautiful and loved serving her Lord. Anyone who knew Brenda, knew she loved gardening. Brenda leaves this world behind to reunite with her family who passed before her. May she rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

