Brenda Joyce Franklin

Brenda Joyce (Nanny) Franklin, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00PM at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church 1000 Wallis St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Crozier Cemetery.

She is survived by her sisters; Zenobia F. Bolden; Hazel F. Jeff and Ivory F. Bolden (Charles, Sr.) Godchildren; Ric-Keal Franklin and Rodney Womack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Edward Franklin, Jr., and Asurlea Williams Franklin. Brothers; Daniel “Tonk:” Franklin and David Franklin and aunt; Annie Mae Williams. Nephew; Lawrence (Bug) Franklin and uncles; Nolan, James and Ronald Williams.