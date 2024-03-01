Brenda Joyce Washington, 76, a resident and a native of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Visitation will be held on from 9:00 AM to until Celebration of Life 11:00 AM on March 1, 2024 at Dularge Baptist Church 549 Andrew St, Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow in the Christ Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her four sons, Kim Kenny, Dion Stafford, Phillip Washington, Jr. and Travis Washington, three daughters, Christine Kenny (Ronnell Washington) D’Wanda Kenny, Lashawn Davis (James Davis), three brothers, Larry Smith, Rickey Smith and Gregory Smith, three sisters, Rose-Mary Castle, Linda Brumfield, and Gail Smith, two grandchildren.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Washington, Sr., her parents, Earl Kenny and Bessie Smith, three brothers, Earl Kenny, Jr., Bert Smith and Michael Smith, four sisters, Bessie Clark, Dorothy Kenny, Betty Kenny and Darlene Smith.

