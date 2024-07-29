Brenda Kay Prestenbach, a beloved member of the Houma community, passed away on July 25, 2024, at the age of 66. Born in Houma, Louisiana on August 3, 1957, Brenda was a compassionate and loving soul. Her warm smile and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

Brenda is survived by her longtime companion, Tommy Burke, siblings, Larry Prestenbach, Perry Prestenbach and wife Liz, and Clyde Prestenbach and wife Pamela. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Paul Prestenbach I, Doris Prestenbach; siblings, L.J. Prestenbach, Alfred Prestenbach; niece, Khristian Prestenbach.

Throughout her life, Brenda found joy in simple pleasures like shopping and caring for animals. As a dedicated manager, she poured her heart into her work, overseeing operations at Marble Slab Creamery and managing a crawfish pond on the family land alongside her father for many years.

Family was at the core of Brenda’s being, and she cherished every moment with her loved ones. She shared a special bond with her brother Clyde Prestenbach and her devoted partner Tommy, with whom she spent 40 years building a life filled with love and laughter.

In honor of Brenda’s memory, a visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine on Monday, July 29, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m until her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to join in celebrating Brenda’s life and sharing their memories of her unwavering kindness and support.

This remarkable woman will be laid to rest on July 29, 2024, at 12:00 pm, a final tribute to a life well-lived. Brenda leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, compassion, and selflessness that will be forever cherished by those who knew her. May she rest in peace.