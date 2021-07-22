November 14, 1943 – July 17, 2021

Brenda Maslinski, 77, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed away on July 17, 2021.

The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her children, Clark Bergeron (Gayle Trosclair), Ginger Boudreaux (Norris), Gwendolyn Pontiff, Dawn Matherne (Chris), and Kerwin “Sunny” Shulze; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Cookie Brace.

She was preceded in death by her long time companion, Steve “Cowboy” Borne; parents, Edgar and Virginia Plaisance; and brother, Uncle Blackie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.