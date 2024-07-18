Brennan Paul Voisin, 21, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 13, 2024.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Cammie Voisin; sisters, Brooklyn and Brealyn Voisin; grandparents, Douglas Gerard Suire, Ricky and Janice Robichaux; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bryson Voisin; grandmother, Trenace Songe; fiancé, Savannah Tujague; daughter, Thea Tujague, and beloved dog, Gracie.

Brennan was a very loving and outgoing person. He was a hard worker and a strong provider for his family. As soon as he graduated high school, he worked as a diesel mechanic with Force Power. He loved his job and cutting up with his work friends, who he saw as an extended family. When he wasn’t at work, you could always find him outdoors, either fishing, hunting, or frogging. When he wasn’t busy being an avid outdoorsman, he would spend his time cooking and drinking a nice, cold beer with family and friends. Above all else, Brennan loved being with Savannah and Thea. Being Thea’s father was his greatest joy in life and they had a bond that could never be broken. He was a loving son, father, fiancé, and brother who will be forever loved and never forgotten.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 from 9am until the Mass at 12pm at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA

