Brett Michael Ledet, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Brett was a lifelong resident of Houma, LA.

A celebration of life will be held at Ellendale Country Club in Houma, LA Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

Brett is survived by his sons, Jonathan Ledet and Josh Ledet; mother, Carlene Ledet; siblings, Arlen Ledet, Lenar Whitney, Lynell Ford, Craig Ledet, and Don Ledet; and partner, Jennifer Langford.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harris Ledet.

Brett was an avid golfer and fisherman when he wasn’t spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brett Ledet.