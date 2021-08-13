Brian Dufrene

June 26, 1961 – August 11, 2021

Brian Keith Anthony Dufrene, Sr., age 60, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was a native of Des Allemands, La and longtime resident of Bayou Dularge, Theriot.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the memorial service time at 11:00 AM.

Brian is survived by his wife of forty years, Paula Liner Dufrene; sons, Brian “BJ” Dufrene, Jr., Eddie Dufrene; grandson, Kash Dufrene; sisters, Charlotte Dufrene Liner, Cheryl Dufrene, Cynthia Jones; godchild, Riley Liner; mother-in-law, Geraldine Liner; numerous nieces and nephews.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Dufrene and Earline Badeaux Dufrene; father-in-law, Sterling Liner.

Brian was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and raising his chickens and ducks. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandson, Kash, and godchild, Riley. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brian Keith Anthony Dufrene.