Brian Rivet

August 24, 1955 – September 12, 2022

Brian John Rivet, age 67 years, a native and resident of Gheens passed away Tuesday September 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday September 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday September 15, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens, La from 8:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was the loving husband of Belinda Ann Delatte Rivet for 46 years. Father of David Sylvester and wife Tammy, Isaac Joseph and companion Ashley, and Abbylynn Rivet LeBlanc and husband Jared. Devoted grandfather of Ella, Colt, Makaylah, Blair, Brynn and Colton. Brother of Trudy R. Plaisance, Hewitt Jr. (Pie) and wife Diane, Drew Rivet, Ty S. and wife Sherry, and Dray Rivet and wife Amanda. Brother-in-law of Douglas Delatte and Janice, Joe Delatte and Lisa, and several nieces and nephews,

Preceded in death by his parents, Hewitt Sr. and Eunice Rita Dufrene Rivet; sister-in-law Melissa Elder and brother-in-law, Levy Plaisance Jr.

Brian was on the Board of SLECA since 1983.