Brian “Tanana” Joseph Daigle, age 60, a native and resident of Schriever, La., passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Brian is survived by his wife, Kitty Daigle; his sons, Eric Landry (Tammy) and Zach Daigle (Fancie); his daughter, Kristy L. Daigle (Gerald Marcantel); his grandchildren, Brody Daigle, Wyatt Daigle, and Rylee Reulet; his brothers, Donald Daigle (Maxine) and Byron Daigle (Sarah); his sisters, Ramona D. Ramos (Carmelo) and Debra Daigle; his nephews, Bryce Daigle (Alyssa), Toby Daigle, SanDaniel Ramos (Kasie), and Colin Pellegrin; his nieces, Ranada R. Nicholas (David) and Kailey Bonvillian (Brent); 2 grand-nieces and 3 grand-nephews.

Brian was preceded in passing by his parents, Edward Daigle and Mary Ann Perkins Daigle; his brothers, Roland Daigle and Brad Daigle; and his grand-nephew, Davion Nicholas.

He also leaves behind many friends. He remembered almost everyone he’d ever met and left them with a memory of him. He dedicated 40 years to Lafourche Sugars as a truck driver. He loved football and baseball, and he played both sports at Thibodaux High School. He even played with several area softball teams after graduating. He would hit the ball over the centerfield park lights and everyone knew Tanana. He was also an avid fisherman and taught his sons to love it too. Tanana was a gentle giant and will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans for the loving care they gave him during his last few weeks. The family would also like to thank Lafourche Sugars for their support over these last few months.

A Memorial Service for Tanana will be held at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brian Daigle.