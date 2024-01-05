Brian Thomas Toups, age 61, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Please check back for service time and date.

Brian is survived by his mother, Patricia Portier Toups; brother, Kent Patrick Toups and wife Norma; nieces, Nicole Toups, Holly Strongwater and husband Josh; nephew, Cameron Toups and wife Allison.

Brian is preceded in death by his father, Henry Benjamin Toups, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Sylvere Portier and Edith Portier; paternal grandparents, Henry Toups, Sr. and Lucille Toups.

Brian was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Saints and LSU football games as well as Nascar. He also enjoyed spending time gardening. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy (www.svdphouma.com)