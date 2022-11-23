Warriors of Hope host second annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day
Bridgette Marie LeBouef Parks, 49, a native of Houma, Louisiana, long-time resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana, and current resident of New Iberia, Louisiana passed away on November 20, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue, from 10:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.


She is survived by her husband, Daniel Joseph Parks; son, Daniel Steven Parks and wife, Gabie; sisters, Connie LeBouef and husband Mike, Sandy LeBouef and husband Jean, Jr.; soul sister, Tammy Verdin and husband JoJo; grandchildren, Cooper and Ashley Parks; and numerous godchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her children, Ashley and Nickolas Parks; parents, Steve Joseph and Julie Marie LeBouef; grandparents, Horace Paul LeBouef, Aimee “Theresa” LeBouef, William Joseph Leonard, and Rita Mae LeBlanc; and several aunts and uncles.

Bridgette loved being on the water and in the woods. She loved her family and loved being a Grandmother to Cooper and Ashley.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

