II Timothy 4:6,7 and 8A

For I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge, shall give me at that day:

Ecc 3:2A: “A time to be born,” Bruce Cornell Harding was born on December 31, 1954, to the parentage of Emile, Sr., and Emma Beauty Harding. He was the youngest son of six siblings. He was baptized at an early age by N. W. White of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. Bruce graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1972. He later joined the United States Marine Corps in 1973. Bruce would later go on to gain employment at the United States Postal Service, where he served 30 years.

Mark 10:8: “and two shall become one”. In November 1997, he married his wife of 26 years, Patricia Scott Harding. Also receiving Patricia’s daughter, Kameri Scott as his own. To this union his daughter Breanna was born. Bruce was a loving father, brother, uncle, godfather, and most of all he was a true man of God. He began his Christian walk at the Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, pastored by G. R. Washington, Jr. He later attended First Corinthian Baptist Church pastored by Ronald Washington., Sr. As he grew in the Lord, Bruce placed his membership at The Living Gospel Church, under the leadership of Reginald Glispy, where he served faithfully and grew stronger in the Lord and in the power of His might. After leaving The Living Gospel Church, Bruce placed his membership at the Church of Christ until his demise.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at approximately 2:15a.m. Bruce transitioned to the other side. Bruce Cornell Harding leaves to cherish his memories; his wife of 26 years Patricia Scott Harding, two daughters, Breanna A. Harding and Kameri L. Scott, both of Dallas, TX. Three sisters, Hattie W. Jones and husband, Reginald, Augustine H. Owens and Jo Ann Harding all of Houma, LA., one aunt, Mildred Henry of California, two godchildren Jaeonna Morgan and Trinity Harding, young nephews in whom mentored, Arman and Ahmad Howard, Jeremih and Khari Jones, and Ka’bryan Short and bonus grandchild, Demi Magee and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emile Harding, Sr., his mother, Emma Beauty Harding, one brother, Emile Harding, Jr., and one sister, Harlett M. Crumedy.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at St. Luke Cemetery Bayou Dularge.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Bruce Cornell Harding, please visit our Tree Store.