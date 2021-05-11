Brunella Rhodes

October 14, 1932 – May 9, 2021

Brunella Henry Rhodes, age 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was a lifetime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at 8:30AM until 10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Louis Catholic Church beginning at 11:00AM with burial in the church cemetery.

Brunella is survived by her children, Peggy Thibodaux and husband, Bruce Thibodaux; Mark Rhodes and her longtime daughter-in-law, Karen Rhodes; Kim Rome and husband, Christopher Rome; grandchildren, Shane Thibodaux, Larke Leonard and husband, James Leonard; Scott Rhodes and wife Anne Rhodes; John Rhodes and wife Talia Rhodes; Alexander Rome and wife Heather Rome; Victoria Vanden Heuvel and husband Houston Vanden Heuvel; great-grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Leonard, Peyton Thibodaux, Preston and Holden Rhodes, and Trevor, Braylon, Preston and Paisleigh Rome.

Brunella is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Preston Rhodes; parents, Ernest and Victorine Henry; sister, Delia Marcel; brothers, Ernest “Topee” Henry, Jr., and Cyrus Henry. She is also preceded in death by many half-brothers and half-sisters.

Brunella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed family gatherings. She was a beautiful soul that was loved by many. She loved watching old movies, shopping, visiting with her friends, but above all, adored and loved her grand and great-grandchildren. She is now reunited with her beloved husband in Heaven. Brunella will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff at AMG Specialty Hospital and Dr. Russell Henry for their care and compassion.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brunella Henry Rhodes.