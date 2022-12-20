Brussell Peter “Ginny” Voisin, 84, a native and resident of Grand Caillou, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the KC Hall in Dulac on Shrimper’s Row from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gladys Champagne Voisin; sons, Errol David Voisin and wife Nirmala and Craig Peter Voisin and wife Anita; grandchildren, Jessica Willett Thibodeaux, Chrystal Coon Lemaire, Amanda E. Voisin, Scott A. Voisin, Mary Voisin Wade, and Kellie Voisin Briggs; 7 great-grandchildren; and godchild, Clark Chauvin.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Voisin Willett; parents, Paul Voisin and Esia Thibodeaux Voisin; siblings, Paul Walton Voisin, Mary Della Boudreaux, Wilbert “Boy Boy” Voisin, Ezelia “Sis” Voisin, and Melba “Teto” Voisin Chauvin.

Ginny will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, and enjoyed hunting, music, and spending time with family and friends. Ginny will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, masses can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Ginny’s memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home on West Park is in charge of arrangements.