November 6, 1959 — July 11, 2024

Bryan Philip Nelson, age 64, passed away peacefully Thursday July 11, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral Thursday July 18, 2024 from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Bryan is survived by his parents, T.J. Nelson and Barbara Songy Nelson; sister, Melinda Carrere (Ricardo); brother, Bruce Nelson; his beloved dog, Jazz; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bryan is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roland and Leona Songy; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Olivia Nelson.

Bryan owned and operated The Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor for 47 years, which became one of Houma’s favorite landmarks. He loved nothing more than serving smiles and ice cream to those in his community and considered his customers part of his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.