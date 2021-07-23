April 12, 1932 – July 22, 2021

Burna Clair Hebert, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Burna was a native of Georgia and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Sunday, July 25, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Terrebonne General Memorial Park at a later date.

Burna is survived by her son, Jan Hebert and wife Jennifer; daughter, Christine Barbo; grandchildren, Brad Hebert and wife Sarah, Mandy Olivier and husband Joey, Brandy Pryce and husband Daniel, Koty Campo and husband Tommy, Jay Hebert, Thomas Barbo; numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Maxey, and Dorothy Young; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burna is preceded in death by her parents, Leverette and Burna Duckworth; sons, Ralph Hebert and Kenith Hebert; and numerous brothers and sisters; grandchildren, Ben Hebert, Joshua Barbo, Leonard Hebert; Burna is also preceded in death by her children’s father, Leonard “Nookie” Hebert.

Burna was a loving mother, and grandmother. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them on special occasions and holidays. She loved playing cards and board games with her family. Burna will be missed dearly but her legacy lives on. She is now reunited with her family who passed before her and rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Heritage Manor and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their love and care.

