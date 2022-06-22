January 21, 1980 ~ June 18, 2022

Burton Fusilier, Jr., 42, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 10:00 AM at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church 412 Railroad Ave., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

Memories of Burton will forever remain in the heart of his father, Burton Fusilier, Sr., and companion, Raine Butler. Son, Jaleel Guidry and daughters, Lazadria Fusilier and Tiffany Thibodeaux. Brothers, Reginald Verrett and Burton Cleveland Williams. Sisters, Gwendolyn Davis, Armenta Verrett, Alenia Verrett, Angela Verrett (Jerome), Katherlyn Celestin (Jaywayne) and seven grandchildren.

Burton was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Verrett Fusilier and brother, Carlton Verrett, Jr.