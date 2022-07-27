March 23, 1953 – July 26, 2022

Byron D. Angeron, 69, a native of Morgan City, LA and resident of Bourg, LA passed peacefully on July 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA., on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 9AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.

Byron is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Evelyn Angeron; daughter, Becki A. Poole (Travis); granddaughter, Rori Poole; his little buddy, Adrian Elliot; brothers, Gary, Robert (Carol), Wayne (Amanda), Mark (Cabrini); sister, Linda Cheramie (Joe); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Angeron; parents, Burl and Annabelle Angeron; brother, Gregory “Bubba” Angeron; and his parents-in-law, Bobby Bascle, Gerald and Helen Bergeron.

Byron will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His passions involved woodworking and cars. Byron was a parishioner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. His caring and giving spirit will live on through those who had the honor to know and love him. He will be dearly and deeply missed by friends and family alike.