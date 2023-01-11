Cade John Jeffers, 15, a native of Luling and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 3, 2023.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, January 13th, 2023, from 9:00 am until the service at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his parents, Cade Matthew Jeffers and Renee Jeffers; mother. Mary Latour brother, Cullen Jeffers; sister, Taylor Chiasson; Grandparents, Terry and Glen Champion, Leslie Jeffers, Linda and Wesley Landry; his Nanny, Leigh Jeffers Landry (Dylan) and Lindsey Jeffers Landry (Aaron); his Parrain, Triston Herrera and Nanny Claire; cousins, Aubrie, Reid, Andi, Will, and Layne.

He is preceded in death by his uncle, Troy Champion.

Cade enjoyed the outdoors since a child. He loved fishing, hunting, baseball, football, and soccer. He loved hanging out with his friends so much. He will be greatly missed.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.