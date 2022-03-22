Caleb James Wilson, 29, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A graveside service will be observed at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Emmanuel Cemetery, Houma, LA 70363

Caleb leaves to cherish his memories a devoted friend, Kaleshia Brashears, brothers; John (Candice) Wilson, Jeconiah (Tylyn) Sears, Tyrone (Eboni) Wilson, Marcus (Charmaine) Wallace and John Freddie Wilson, sisters; Angela (Craig) Stewart, Sheraton (Rene) Jones and Dewanda Wilson.

Caleb was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and John Wilson, grandfather, James Sears, Jr and great grandmother’s, Victoria Porter, Alethia Hartman, Florence Nixon and a sister, Jonisha Wilson.