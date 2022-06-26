Calvin Castle, Jr.

March 10, 1940 ~ June 23, 2022

Calvin “Hook” Castle, Jr., 82, a resident and native of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 23, 2022 at 3:09 AM at his residence.

Visitation will be observed from 9:00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Living Gospel Church 140 Corporate Drive., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow funeral services in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gray, LA.

Memories of Calvin, Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Doris Jean Castle; son, Kim Theriot; daughters, Lori (Jessie) Sims, Legena Castle, Virginia Castle, Twyla Johnson, Claudia Miles, Pamela Lewis, Sherl (Michael) Tuner; brothers, Alvin Castle, Freddie (Margie) Castle, Clyde Castle, Larry Castle and Kevin (Janet) Castle; sisters, Joyce (Glenn) Matthews, Lillie (Rodney) Jolivette, Betty Cannon, and Marion James; fourteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Calvin Jr., was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Castle, Sr. and Leola Lyons Castle; daughter, Marion Stevenson and his siblings, William Castle, Albert Castle, and Sonny Castle.