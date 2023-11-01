Cameron Thomas Knobloch

Maria Ford
November 1, 2023
Carman R. Mouton
November 1, 2023

Cameron Thomas Knobloch, 83, a native of Raceland, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on October 30, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Jay Knobloch (Tiffanie); daughters, Cami Jo Salyers (Teddy) and Heidi Crochet (Kenneth); six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Knobloch and Cecile Champagne Knobloch; brother, C.J. Knobloch; and sister, Carolyn Lorio.


A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, Louisiana.

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

November 1, 2023

Carman R. Mouton

Read more