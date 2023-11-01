Cameron Thomas Knobloch, 83, a native of Raceland, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on October 30, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Jay Knobloch (Tiffanie); daughters, Cami Jo Salyers (Teddy) and Heidi Crochet (Kenneth); six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Knobloch and Cecile Champagne Knobloch; brother, C.J. Knobloch; and sister, Carolyn Lorio.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, Louisiana.

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.