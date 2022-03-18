November 29, 1944 – March 15, 2022

Camille “Jerome” LeCompte, 77, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on March 15, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 8:30am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. The burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2, Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Klingman LeCompte; son, Joseph (Kelly) LeCompte; daughters, Michelle (Scott) O’Mary and Leah LeCompte; sister, Catherine (John) Rochelle; grandchildren, Catherine O’Mary, Madeline O’Mary, Matthew O’Mary, Justin LeCompte, and Jack LeCompte.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford LeCompte and Judith Diaz LeCompte and brother in law, Warner Delaune, Sr.

Jerome graduated from Louisiana State University in chemical engineering and worked for Shell Oil Compay for 35 years. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, history and maintaining personal friendships. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local church parish.

Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.