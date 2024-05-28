Candace Rose Dardar

May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024

Candace Rose Dardar, 30, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

 

She is survived by her son, Hendryx Dardar; mother, Sandra Benoit (Carl Verdin); father, Michael Gregoire, Sr.; siblings, Michell Dardar, Becky Bonvillain, Scott Dardar (LaShonda “Shine”), Kristen Lovell (Brian), Christopher Songe (Jerriana), Kaitlyn Gregoire, and Michael Gregoire, Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert Benoit; brother, Michael Dardar, Jr.; nieces, Alisa Dardar and Arianna Dardar; maternal grandparents, Rose Songe and Elmore Songe; and paternal grandparents, Rosalie and Antoine Dardar.


Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards funeral expenses by calling Samart Funeral Home (West Park).

