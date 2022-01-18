Candice Maria Dansereau, 32, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. Born April 19, 1989 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her father, Charles Dansereau; mother, Charisse Templet Landry; children, Alexis, Jeremiah, Koe’hen, Gunner and Matthew; brother, Roger Thibodaux; grandmother, Sally Templet.

She is preceded in death by her birth mother, Elizabeth Fay Baudoin; grandparents, Dr. Henry Charles Dansereau and Jessie Daigle Dansereau and Jerry Templet.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.