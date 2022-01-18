Candice Maria Dansereau

Joseph Boudreaux
January 18, 2022
Wendell “Menue” Molaison
January 18, 2022

April 19, 1989  January 15, 2022



Candice Maria Dansereau, 32, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. Born April 19, 1989 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her father, Charles Dansereau; mother, Charisse Templet Landry; children, Alexis, Jeremiah, Koe’hen, Gunner and Matthew; brother, Roger Thibodaux; grandmother, Sally Templet.



She is preceded in death by her birth mother, Elizabeth Fay Baudoin; grandparents, Dr. Henry Charles Dansereau and Jessie Daigle Dansereau and Jerry Templet.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 18, 2022

Cathy Provost

Read more