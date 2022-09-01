Candice Martin

Candice Katie Martin, 33, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Born October 10, 1988 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her daughter, Aaliyah Martin; mother, Yvette Lirette; father, Noel Martin (Dena); sister, Kayla Eschette (Allen, Jr.); niece, Eden Blair Martin; grandmother, Irene Stevens. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Gared Stevens and Shelby Jean Pitre.