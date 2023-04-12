Captain Lonny Jay Rhodes, 50, a native and lifetime resident of Bayou Dularge, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Lonny is survived by his daughters, Taylor LeBoeuf (Mackenzie) and Sophia Rhodes (Nicole Eib); grandson, Ezra LeBoeuf; companion, Jeri Robertson; sister, Sheri Brunet (Sidney); his only nephew, Timothy Robichaux (Ann) that he raised and loved like his son; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Diane Rhodes; and paternal grandparents, Adrien Joseph and Mary Leona Rhodes.

Captain Lonny was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, companion, mentor, and friend to all who crossed his path. He spent most of his life on the water and loved being out there fishing, whether it was working for Lirette’s Boat Service, spending time with the people he loved, or with his daughter Sophia. Lonny was always there to listen when someone was going through something and always had words of wisdom to give. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, laughter, and “spirit fingers.” Lonny had such a big heart for a small man. To know him was truly a blessing. He made sure everyone knew they would have an unspoken bond for eternity. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the Dularge Fire Department for going above and beyond, Acadian Ambulance, and Lirette’s Boat Service, LLC.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Captain Lonny Jay Rhodes.