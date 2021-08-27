Carl “Courage” LeBlanc

Carl “Courage” Joseph LeBlanc, 58, passed away surrounded by his wife and loving family on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 5:27am. Carl was a native and life long resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Joseph Church at 11:30am. Burial will take place after services in the church cemetery.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Cynthia Lutrell LeBlanc; son, Shevy LeBlanc and wife Jamie; daughter, Sheena Billiot and companion Ricky Bourgeois, Jr.; grandchildren, Aiden, Ashton, Addison LeBlanc; sisters, Romona Picou and Vickie Bradley; and brother-in-law, Wayne Peter Lirette.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Elward “Doll” LeBlanc and Anna Mae Pellegrin LeBlanc; sisters, Cynthia LeBlanc Lirette, Tammy LeBlanc Trahan; father and mother in-law, William “Billy” Lutrell and Linda Boudreaux Lutrell.

Carl was a boat captain for thirty years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and also enjoyed concerts, camping, riding his golf cart and motorcycle. Carl was best known by his nick name, Courage. Courage never met a stranger.

Carl will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.