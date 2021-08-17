Carl Kimble

October 24, 1946 – August 15, 2021

Carl E Kimble, 74, moved on from this world on August 15, 2021.

With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that he’s in a better place.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Judy Muhl Kimble; son, Richard Dale Kimble (Wendy); daughters, Casie Kimble Adams (Clint) and Michelle Kimble Robichaux (Jacob); grandchildren, Britton, Jazzmon, Chase (Brooke), Alec, Ashlyn, Anna, Jakob, Abby and 6 great grandchildren; one brother, James Kimble (Mona) and many nieces and nephews .

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kossie (KC) Kimble and Anna Ruth Gray (Paul); one brother, Larry Dale Kimble and one son, Karl Ray Kimble.

Carl served in the Air Force between 1966 – 1969. He was a captain at the sheriff’s office in Terrebonne Parish, later going to the City Marshal’s office, serving 27 years with 21 years as Terrebonne Parish City Marshal.

His favorite pastime was playing lead guitar in many local bands such as Errol and Blue’s Boys, Prime Time, Soul Avenue, Vince Anthony and the Blue Notes. Carl also enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends.

The family will have a private gathering in his honor at a later date.

Please send donations in Carl’s name to Disabled Veterans and the American Heart Association.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.