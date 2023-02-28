Carl Thomas Domangue, 74, native of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 25, 2023. The family will be hosting a memorial service at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Domangue, son, Carl Domangue Jr (Ammie), sister, Christine Domangue (Nelis), brother, Jimmy Domangue (Donna), brother, Gerald Domangue (Meryl), sister, Marie Domangue Dupre ( Pete), brother, Larry Domangue (Pam), brother, Mathew Domangue, sister, Susan Domangue, sister, Merrile Domangue (Ricky), grandchildren Gage & Paige Anselmi, Al-John Anselmi, Tyeli J. Domangue, and great grandchild, Paris J. Parks.

He is preceded in death by his, parents, Randall and Gladys Domangue, brother, Randy Domangue, sister, Rhonda Domangue, brother, Stephen Domangue, brother, Emile Domangue, sister, Janet Domangue Chauvin, brother, Thomas Domangue, sister, Jeanne Domangue, and brother Dale Domangue.

Carl was a very caring and loving man, with a charming personality. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, playing cards, and shooting pool. Carl was a lover of life, and will be missed by all who loved and knew him. May he rest in peace.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.