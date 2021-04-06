Carl Wesley Montiville Jr., age 91, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He was a native of Leesville and a resident of Houma, LA for over 50 years.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Garden of Memories Cemetery on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Carl is survived by his sons, Russell Montiville and wife, Rachel, Christopher L. Montiville and wife, Nicol; daughters, Vickie M. Turner, Patricia M. Klindworth, Rebekah M. Nall and husband, Scott, and Kimberly Montiville; brother, Troy Taylor and wife, Laura; 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Norris Montiville; father, Carl Wesley Montiville, Sr.; mother, Hazel Belle Taylor; sons, Randy and Kenneth Montiville; sons-in-law, Greg Turner and Russ Klindworth; brother, Robert Montiville and wife, Barbara; sister, Ruth Montiville.

Carl served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong masonry brick layer. After he retired, he opened up a textbook rentals store near Nichols State University in Thibodaux. His life was spent devoted to his family. His last years were spent in Lafayette LA with his family where he enjoyed his grandchildren, fishing, and watching his ducks in the pond while sipping on his Dr Pepper. In Lieu of flowers donate to Donald J. Trump.com

