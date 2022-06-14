Carla Ann Guidry

September 8, 1978 – June 13, 2022

It is with heavy hearts and the deepest sympathies that we announce that passing of Carla Guidry, 43, on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8:25AM. Carla was a native and resident of Houma, La.

There are no services scheduled at this time. The family will hold a private Memorial Service in Carla’s honor on a later date.

Carla is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Brad Guidry; son, Zachary Guidry; daughter, Brianna Guidry; brother, Shane Canty; and sister, Shannon Canty D’Antoni.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ridge and Christina LeCompte Canty.

Carla will always be remembered for her love of bowling. She traveled with her husband around the world experiencing everything this life had to offer. Her family was everything to her. She adored her children and husband.

Carla will be dearly and deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love her.