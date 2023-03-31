Carla Elfert Bergeron, 71, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on March 27, 2023.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church, at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her children, Casey Bergeron (Shelly Hymel Bergeron), Brooke Bergeron Gray (Hunter Gray); siblings, Charles Elfert Jr., Bonnie Elfert Willet; and grandchildren, Carter Bergeron, Camille Bergeron, Gabrielle Gray.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elfert Sr. and Corinne Robichaux Elfert; and son, Brent Bergeron.

Carla was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. She was a retired teacher after working 33 years in Terrebonne and Calcasieu Parish school systems. Her children and grandchildren were her world and greatest joys in life. She had a passion for dogs, music, travel, and dancing.

Special thanks to Mary Bird Perkins, TGMC, TRMC and Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.