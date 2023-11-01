Carman R. Mouton, 50, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on October 30, 2023.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm, with the service to begin 7:30pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her daughters, Ammie Mouton Dial (Terry) and Brandy Mouton (Kevin); grandchildren, Aubrie Grace Hebert, River Dial, and Gracie Dial; father, Alvin Robichaux Sr.; brothers, Alvin John Robichaux Jr. “Bozo”, Lee Albert Robichaux Sr., and John Paul Robichaux; sisters, Nicole R. Solet and Starfawn McKinley; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Marcel Robichaux; grandparents, Albert Robichaux, Alice Robichaux, Lee Marcel and Theresa Marcel.

Carman worked at Walmart for 17 years and worked the Bingo halls for 25 years. She loved playing Bingo, being with her family and caring for others. You would never find her at home; she would always roeday. Carman was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and daughter who will be forever missed and loved.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.