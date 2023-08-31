Carmen Bennett, 86, beloved mother, daughter, spouse, sister, grandmother, mother-in-law, and great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on August 29, 2023. She entered this world on November 10, 1936, in Houma, LA, born to Richard and Mary-Margaret Goodroe.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service in her honor on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial at St. Eloi Cemetery at a later date.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary-Margaret Goodroe; husband, Charles R. Bennett; son, Joaquin Bennett; great-grandaughter, Manaiakalani Alefosio; brother, Richard Goodroe Jr.; sister-in-law, Anise Goodroe; brother-in-law, Kenneth Mozesky; and sister, Reginald (Duggie) Hoagland.

She is survived by her children, Charles “Butch” Bennett (Sarah), Raquel B McCully (Thomas), Eric A. Bennett (CeCe), Reginald “Reggie” Battle (Cliff), Carmen Marie Akana (Mike), Stephen Paul Bennett(Fernanda), Marlena Bennett, Brandie Bennett, Haywood Goodroe, and Margaret Mozeskey; grandchildren, Shane McCully, Derek McCully, Gabrielle Bennett, Ian Bennett, Levi Bennett, Joaquin Bennett, Justin Bennett, Zackery Bennett, Danielle Alefosio, Kyle Akana, Alyxzandra Theall, and Dominic Bennett; great-grandchildren, Ty McCully, Laine McCully, Alyssa McCully, Daxon McCully, Leisia Alefosio, Liana Alefosio, Keanu Alefosio, Iakona Alefosio, Namaka’alohi Alefosio, Mika Akana, Corvin Bennett, and Adrian Bennett.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carmen Bennett.