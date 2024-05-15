Carmen Dugas Bussey, 88, a native and resident of Houma, passed away while surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm, with Memorial Services at 7:30 pm.

She is survived by her children, Mark Bussey (Emily), Pamela Dulock (Mike), Stanley “Stan” Bussey III (Michelle), Patrick Bussey (Joyce), and Corey Bussey (Ermalyn); 16 grandchildren; 26 great- grandchildren; brother, Allen Dugas, Sr. (Audrey); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Stanley “Pookie” Bussey, Jr.; grandson, Derrick Patrick Bussey; parents, Wilson and Carmen Dugas; brothers, Wilson Jr., Lawrence, Roland, and Eugene Dugas; and sisters, Mildred Dugas, Ollie Fanguy, and Lillian Dugas.

Carmen was proud to be involved in the TOPS group and the Catholic Daughters of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She enjoy fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Carmen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Nancy Faucheaux, NP, the caregivers at the Heritage Manor of Houma, and the nurses of St. Catherine’s Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, masses can be made at St. Bernadette Catholic Church and the American Cancer Society in Carmen’s name and memory.

