Carney Ernest “Cecil” Lewis, Jr., 59. A native and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Ochsner Medical Center.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 11:00 A.M until funeral time at 2:00P.M. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2424 Grand Cailliou Rd., Houma, LA 70363. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.