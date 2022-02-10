Carol Ann Babin

January 17, 1941 – February 6, 2022

Carol Ann Leblanc Babin, 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on February 6, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA.



She is survived by children, Stephanie (Errol, Jr.) Rodrigue, Arlene (Steve) Trosclair, Dayna (Mark) Dufrene and Courtney (Jessica) Babin; grandchildren, Shaye (Destiny) Trosclair, Slade (Gabbie) Trosclair, Conner (Brandon) Carreras, Seth Rodrigue, Kayla (Jayce) Loupe, and Tate Babin; great-grandchildren, Natalie Carreras, Ryker Loupe, and Sullivan Trosclair; and sister, Judy Mire.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Babin, Jr.; parents, Lionel and Pearl Leblanc.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister with a heart of gold. She will be missed by all who knew her.



